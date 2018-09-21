Morris Mtisi Post Correspondent

When you pass by Baring Primary School every day, you cannot avoid the almost alluring hypnotic force of the quintessential scenic view illuminating the school from a distance.

For a moment you forget where you are going. You want to forever view the little England in Florida-Zimbabwe.

The almost sensuous impression one gets when you continue to stare at the Midas school with a Midas touch loudly speaks visible infrastructural development, even from the road.

From the ornamental horticulture exhibited by the lush green lawn carpeting the school to the beautiful assortment of chrysanthemum flowers, the foxglove, roses, hyacinth and hollyhock in full bloom decorating the school; from the evergreen trees…Scots pine, the yew and cypress expertly trimmed, to the sycamore, the poplar and larch trees all adding up to ornamental adornment, the little school is certainly too big to remain small.

The Manica Post education writer and guest columnist recently visited the new curriculum prototypical school so as to come closer and write a good story of education best practices already self-exhibiting from afar.

The first port of call is the headmaster Mr Edward Mudede’s office…obviously. Etiquette!

A young old man welcomes you. He is dressed to kill; bespectacled, primary evidence of knowledge and learnedness acquired over decades through those educated-man’s glasses. He commands the old professorial look all teachers have until their retirement.

He dons a neck tie that reminds you of how noble the teaching profession used to be. Memories turn back the hands of time.

“Mr ED Mudede how are you sir?” I extend my hand for a full and warm hand-shake foolishly ignoring the cholera alert warning by the Ministry of Health. I emphasise the ED before his name. You are tempted to say ‘Pfee’ after it but quickly you realise this is a serious visit. It is intended to culminate into a serious interview meant to appreciate a gem of a school in low-density Florida.

“Ah, Mr Morris Mtisi! (Sometimes you wonder how many people know you by name…and for what reasons?) “Oh yes! You are most welcome! I do read a lot of your Manica Post columns and I love your radio programmes on Education.

I heard from the deputy head, Mai Deda that you would visit. Thank you for coming. Welcome to Baring School.”

All protocols observed, I ask him about the beautiful sheep we see gracefully grazing in an enclosure along William road bordering the western side of the school…then about the banana plantation, then about the paw-paw plantation, the landscaping adornment, the drip irrigation and water harvesting.

We sit in his office and the story begins:

“Mr ED, you know me as an academic reporter and Radio teacher on Diamond FM. I come to praise Caesar, but not to bury him. Today I am interested in other best practices that speak to everyone who admires this school from the road. It used to be the picturesque buildings…and the exquisite lawns and flowers… now it is the sheep adding on to the charming landscaping. What is the secret Mr ED…Open for Education Best Practices?”

He smiles knowingly and answers, “Zimbabwe is agro-based and our new education now which is new-curriculum compliant needs to be along those lines,” says ED sounding very confident and unassuming like his namesake, the real ED.

“We must develop aesthetic value in the love of Agriculture through modern technologies. Our learners need hands-on approach in their education. They need a wide spectrum of learning offering choice and specialisation. Our children need to explore and experiment. They must see beauty and sense in Agriculture,” ED continues.

“This updated curriculum prepares learners for Agro-business, amongst other choices of specialisation. They must learn and understand the critical importance of food production and sustainable agricultural development from an early age.

‘‘We want to prepare them for, not only examinations, but also future life. They must learn now, not tomorrow, the critical importance of the conservation of natural resources in advancing the study of Agriculture. The school must create space for development of active citizens,” said the former Mutanda Primary School head.

After that ‘lecture’…and much more space will not allow, only a fool would not understand how some headmasters have grasped the essence of the new curriculum more than others. And ED (we must use small letters) is a cut above many.

The school speaks and markets Nziramasanga’s comprehensive rationale even from a distance. Well done ED! Well done teachers at Baring School!

Well done the parents who support the school! Well done the children themselves! Anyone who counts, one, two, three in order of merit and purpose in every sense, excluding Baring Primary School in Manicaland…indeed in Zimbabwe, can only be an enemy.

vision of agricultural

projects.

Baring Primary School currently thrives on a vision of Agricultural Projects. The school links theory and practice.

The 1999 Nziramasanga Commission prudently and succinctly suggests this avenue. The school accordingly subscribes to the values enshrined in the Commission.

The exposure of the Baring learners to a wide spectrum of agricultural activities at this early stage demystifies the concept which is held by successful sceptics who view learners’ muddy and ‘dirty’ hands as punishment. Learners at Baring derive joy, honour, dignity and appreciation from practical work. They put no effort to understand this is preparation for future Agro-business and self employment…and nothing can be better than catching them young.

It is also critically important to realise that learners in their Grade 7 examinations will be tested on areas which they would have explored, experimented, researched and experienced.

When they grow up, these children will contribute meaningfully as active citizens. At the same time they will develop an appreciation of the values of the importance of modern technology.

A 21st century computer laboratory at Baring managed by one Masibhera speaks volumes about the need to understand and adopt e-learning and computer based education.

It is primary evidence of how modern education, 21st century education, cannot do without modern technologies.

The Manica Post, and in particular this education materials writer and guest columnist … also Diamond FM Radio Teacher, is proud to be associated with such tremendous success towards new curriculum compliance and cognition. Baring School is the archetypal, a model, of the school envisioned by Dr Nziramasanga (Please note, not the ‘famous’ Dr Lazarus Dokora) in the 1999 Nziramasanga Commission.

