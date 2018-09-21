Liberty Dube Post Correspondent

A FALLING tree on Wednesday killed a nine-year-old Dangamvura Primary School boy, injuring another in an incident that happened in Sakubva’s Chinyausunzi area.

Patrick Kadera died a few minutes after he was admitted at Mutare Provincial Hospital, while his nine-year-old friend Takudzwa Kafurandi is still recuperating.

The two were playing soccer a few metres outside their house before the tragedy.

When The Manica Post visited the house, at Court number 14, mourners were gathered and struggling to fathom the tragic incident.

In an interview, Patrick’s mother Lillian Musango, said they were saddened by the tragic loss. “It is painful. We never saw it coming. It is a dark day for the whole family.

“They were playing soccer a few metres from the yard and it was around 5pm before neighbours alerted me that the Jacaranda tree had fallen on the two.

“They were taken to the hospital before we later learnt that he had died,” she said.

Residents interviewed called on Mutare City Council authorities to cut the trees since they were too old before a similar incident happens.

“We learnt that this tree was more than 50 years old.

“The trees are now posing danger to us since they are so many in our neighbourhood.

“They should cut the trees before they crush houses and people,” said Lazarus Mutotoza.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

