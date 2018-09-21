Luthando Mapepa Post Correspondent

DESPITE the emergence of numerous other prominent traditional healers across the country, popular Chipinge traditional healer, Sekuru Ndunge is without doubt still making waves in his line of trade.

The popular n’anga who gained fame in recent decades because of serving his clients with distinction is continuing to raise his profile, as his services are being sought after by people from different classes and races.

Through his services Sekuru Ndunge has turned his Southdown base in Chipinge into a hive of activities, as many people from different places flock to him seeking his services.

Prominent business people and politicians make the bulk of Sekuru Ndunge’s clients and the traditionalist is now oversubscribed with clients seeking his services. Those who fail to meet him on the first day of their visit even elect to spend many days waiting for their turn.

When The Manica Post visited Sekuru Ndunge’s place on Tuesday, there was a long winding queue of people waiting to meet him for one-on-one sessions.

Interviewing Sekuru Ndunge was not easy as clients were not willing to give space to anyone perceived to be skipping the queue.

Some people from his neighbourhood are now making brisk business by only facilitating for clients to get better queue positions to meet Sekuru Ndunge. They are charging between $10 and $20 for the services.

At his home, there are also some rooms which are now being used by clients who fail to meet him before dusk.

Unlike other traditional healers who are known for helping people wearing traditional clothes and in traditional huts, Sekuru Ndunge is a different man.

He serves his clients in his state-of-the-art house’s veranda, sitting on a wooden chair. He is a very smart man; always wearing formal clothes when going to work.

The Manica Post was granted an opportunity to see how he helps his clients. Sekuru Ndunge is a no-nonsense man who wants his clients to get straight to the point when introducing the purpose of their visit.

“Hey, why are you taking long to explain the purpose of your visit? Don’t you see the queue outside? Just tell us what you want here and the money you are willing to pay. We don’t want a lesson of history,” said Sekuru Ndunge to one of his clients who was taking long to explain.

Sekuru Ndunge said he was not a wizard but a true traditional healer who helped people with various ailments and problems such as lost love, recovering stolen property, securing luck and many other issues that people face in the daily lives.

He said oversubscription by clients at his place forced him not to leave his home, which deprives him of time to enjoy social life with others.

“I have never been in Chipinge town or Mutare for the past 27 years because of my highly demanding job here. I don’t visit clients but they come here. I once worked in Mutare but I no longer have interest in travelling there as there is nothing I want. I own a fleet of cars but travelling is no longer in me,” he said.

“I have no time to rest as many people are flocking to me.”

Sekuru Ndunge said he is disappointed by unscrupulous traditional healers who fraudulently used his name without his authority.

“I heard that there are people in Harare and other places that use my name to lure clients. This is bad, as I have never worked with anyone. People should not lose their money to these people because there is one Ndunge here in Chipinge. We registered with the laws of this country and some are abusing it .We hope the law will take its course,” he said.

Asked if he dealt with these dubious traditional healers, Sekuru Ndunge said he had no time to deal with them.

“I don’t have time to deal with them as I know they are not going anywhere,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...