Emmah Chinyamutangira Mutare Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has confirmed plans to construct a four lane road from Mutare Teachers’ College up to the robots near Sakubva roundabout as part of measures to de-congest the area, especially during peak hours.

The 200m stretch is usually clogged and difficult to pass between 0630 am and 0830am as well as between 4pm and 6pm.

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development provincial road engineer Mr Atherton Zindoga told The Manica Post that the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) had availed $1,5 million, which would be used in the expansion of the road.

“We brought up strategic measures to curb the chaos experienced at Sakubva robots and other parts of the city where congestion is now the order of the day at intersections, especially during peak hours. So far, we have removed wooden posts on the right side of the road near the robots and we are also planning on grading the road to make it wide and passable,” he said.

Engineer Zindoga said the problem was largely attributed to indiscipline among motorists, especially commuter omnibus drivers who deliberately chose not to follow road rules.

“To make matters worse, commuter omnibuses have since taken over some lanes and roads and are using them as ranks, creating gridlocks and heavy congestion in the process,” he said.

He urged kombi drivers to comply with the law and use designated routes and pick-up points.

Eng Zindoga noted that poor road infrastructure was also causing congestion along Mutare/Masvingo highway resulting in vehicles blocking each other at the intersection.

“There are also some vendors who are contributing to the chaos as they encroach into the roads and display their wares where they will be blocking traffic,” he added.

He said traffic chaos was holding back Mutare from achieving its ambition of becoming a modern city.

Like this: Like Loading...