Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Award-winning film and theatre director Patience Tawengwa has joined continental broadcasting company Scoop Network Africa in a deal that will amplify local talent on the international scene.

Signed through her film and television company Zambuko Creative, the deal will see Tawengwa producing entertainment and lifestyle news for the network. Her coverage will see her working with both local, regional and international stars.

“Earlier this year, while I was working on a production in another African country, I was presented with the opportunity to work on producing Zimbabwean entertainment and lifestyle news for Scoop Africa Network.

“I immediately loved the fact that the network is a platform which shines a spotlight on work being done by Africans in the entertainment industry,” said Tawengwa.

Though local humanitarian and political news has always found a way into the international media space, there is not much coverage of entertainment and lifestyle, especially emerging voices.

“I’ve met so many artists in Zimbabwe and in other African countries who are doing really great work but don’t get much publicity. I remember a line from my Ordinary Level Commerce textbook which said doing business without advertising is like winking in the dark’’.

You know you are doing it, but no one else does.

“I think that’s how it has been for many of us in our local arts industry; we work hard but struggle to get our work out to a bigger market,” she said.

Tawengwa said her being part of the network could market local entertainment players internationally.

“I really appreciate the fact that Scoop Network Africa will give artists the opportunity to be seen beyond just our respective individual countries.

“It will be great if more Zimbabwean artists can become well known household names across the African continent because that will make them more commercially appealing. I hope we’re going to be instrumental in further raising the profile of local artists and creating more buzz around their work. It’s not about just doing one interview, we look forward to creating long lasting relationships with artists and their work and to consistently shine a light on them as they grow and evolve,” she said.

Scoop Network showcases a cocktail of movies, music, fashion, lifestyle and celebrity news.

The channel has a glossy, upbeat, fun and inspirational feel to it. In Africa, it is head-quartered in Nairobi, Kenya, and is currently available in 18 African countries with plans to expand.

