TWENTY-ONE beauties will battle for the crown at Miss Tourism Zimbabwe final to be held in Bulawayo tomorrow.

The models from across the country will square up on the ramp and organisers have said all is in place for the event.

Last week the organisers of the pageant hosted a successful, colourful sashing and Miss Talent ceremony held at a hotel in Waterfalls, Harare.

The Miss Talent honour went to Maita Kainga of Harare.

In an interview with MTZ board chairperson Sibusisiwe Dube, a former beauty queen, said all is set for the event.

“The stage is set for the finale and we are good to go,” she said.

“We hosted our sashing ceremony last week and we are happy with the preparations.

“The girls were in bootcamp at Yadah Hotel in Harare and as part of promoting domestic tourism, the girls were taken to Masvingo and Victoria Falls to learn and understand more about the places,” she said.

Dube said the event is a private function hence tables have been sold.

“The red carpet starts 1900hrs sharp followed by the main event. It’s a black tie event hence guests are expected to dress elegantly according to the theme,” she said.

She said that the girls will be dressed by Sandra Ndebele’s designs couture.

“The event will see journalist Zandile Ndlovu, affectionately known as ‘Zazalicious One’, and musician-cum-actor Mzoe 7 hosting the event while award winning hip-hop sensation Calvin will serenade guests with his music.

“The prizes for the winners are handsome and all the contestants will walk away with something in addition to going through the life changing experience,” she said.

THe previous winner of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe was Ashley Morgen who walked away with $20 000, a car and other prizes.

Nonhlanhla Dube was voted First Princess and named Miss Agro-Tourism and received $10 000 while Shirley-Anne Lindsay was Second Princess and named Miss City Tourism walking away with $5 000.

