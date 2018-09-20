From Mabasa Sasa in NEW YORK

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in New York for the 73rd Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly, during which he will also advance Zimbabwe’s economic transformation agenda by meeting key business and political constituencies.

Zimbabwe’s Head of State and Government landed at John F Kennedy International Airport in the company of a delegation that includes Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Reserve Bank Governor Dr John Mangudya, and Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba, among other senior Government officials.

On hand to receive President Mnangagwa were Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Frederick Shava, and other embassy staff.

(details to follow)

