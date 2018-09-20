Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach, Madinda Ndlovu has given his players a target to finish in the top four in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League as well as winning the Chibuku Super Cup.

Speaking at the club’s weekly press conference, Ndlovu indicated that this is the first time that he has asked for something from his players this season with the target being a top four finish and winning the country’s most rewarding club competition.

“Chibuku is the only cup that can bring back hope that we continue with project that we have out into place. This is the time that I have now gone out and openly demanded something from my players, I have gone out and told them that if they need to keep their positions within the team for the next season. When you start a project there is probation, you cannot be one place, the players also become comfortable,’’ Ndlovu said.

He believes that it is about time that he demanded for results from his players. Ndlovu said he has told his players a top four finish is the only way that can guarantee them their places in the team next season with the possibility of starting all over again if that is not achieved.

“When you grow the project you have also try and put your foot down so I have given them a deadline that if they don’t finish in the top, we will start afresh, so they must fight and finish top four, that’s another thing that I can put clearly that I’ve demanded from my players. This means the five games at home, they must win them,’ ’the Bosso coach declared.

Highlanders are seventh on the log with 39 points, having won 11, drawn six and lost nine of the 26 matches they have played so far this season. Bosso are six points away from fourth placed Triangle but the Bulawayo giants have one game in hand against Shabanie Mine. Their remaining fixtures are against Yadah, Bulawayo City, Harare City and FC Platinum at home while the away matches are the visits to Shabanie Mine, Chapungu, Bulawayo Chiefs as well as Caps United.

Bosso face Yadah in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, with the knockout competition being their last realistic chance of finishing the season with some silverware.

