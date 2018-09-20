Bruce Ndlovu

Although she has spent over two decades grooming models for the biggest pageants around the globe, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe license holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda has conceded that coming up with the winner of the crown for this year’s pageant will be no walk in the park, as this year’s bunch represents the cream of modeling around the country.

Bulawayo will host the pageant for the first time on Saturday at Holiday Inn, with the winner of the pageant set to walk away with $10 000. Mpofu-Sibanda alongside the pageant’s Chairperson Sibusiwe Dube-Muleya, waxed lyrical about the financial support that the pageant had got so far, saying that the money on offer for the winner might increase as they were still waiting on some sponsors to honour their promises.

With most of the organizational aspects of the pageant now sorted out, Mpofu-Sibanda told a press conference today that the hardest task was now coming with a winner for the prestigious pageant.

“It’s very difficult to pick out who you think will win the competition as all the models are very capable of winning the crown. All of them are well educated and are certainly ready for Saturday,” said Mpofu-Sibanda.

21 beauties will go head to head for the crown on Saturday evening, with proceedings expected to kick off at 7pm after the red carpet arrival of guests.

Below are some of the contestants…

Like this: Like Loading...