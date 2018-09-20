Sarah-Mpofu-bust-out-pic-by-SaDee-Lensworks

Bruce Ndlovu

Although she has spent over two decades grooming models for the biggest pageants around the globe, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe license holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda has conceded that coming up with the winner of the crown for this year’s pageant will be no walk in the park, as this year’s bunch represents the cream of modeling around the country.

Bulawayo will host the pageant for the first time on Saturday at Holiday Inn, with the winner of the pageant set to walk away with $10 000. Mpofu-Sibanda alongside the pageant’s Chairperson Sibusiwe Dube-Muleya, waxed lyrical about the financial support that the pageant had got so far, saying that the money on offer for the winner might increase as they were still waiting on some sponsors to honour their promises.

With most of the organizational aspects of the pageant now sorted out, Mpofu-Sibanda told a press conference today that the hardest task was now coming with a winner for the prestigious pageant.

“It’s very difficult to pick out who you think will win the competition as all the models are very capable of winning the crown. All of them are well educated and are certainly ready for Saturday,” said Mpofu-Sibanda.

21 beauties will go head to head for the crown on Saturday evening, with proceedings expected to kick off at 7pm after the red carpet arrival of guests.

Below are some of the contestants…      

Anelisiwe Ndebele 24

Anelisiwe Ndebele 24

Ashleigh Mutsatsa 23

Ashleigh Mutsatsa 23

Chantel Dlamini 18

Chantel Dlamini 18

Chido Nyika 23

Chido Nyika 23

Gamuchirai Johera 21

Gamuchirai Johera 21

Kudzanai Chivinge 23

Kudzanai Chivinge 23

Life Matunzeni 22

Life Matunzeni 22

Maita Kanga 24

Maita Kanga 24

Melissa Jack 23

Melissa Jack 23

Mhlengiwethu Mahlangu 19

Mhlengiwethu Mahlangu 19

Natalie Mangondo 22

Natalie Mangondo 22

Natasha Gora 21

Natasha Gora 21

Nelia Marisa 23

Nelia Marisa 23

Panashe Peters 21

Panashe Peters 21

Ruvarashe Makuu 23

Ruvarashe Makuu 23

Ruvimbo Makandatsama 19

Ruvimbo Makandatsama 19

Sibusisiwe Falala 23

Sibusisiwe Falala 23

Tafadzwa Jaricha 23

Tafadzwa Jaricha 23

Tania Aaron 22

Tania Aaron 22

Tendai Sibanda 22

Tendai Sibanda 22

Agatha Kalinga 23

Agatha Kalinga 23

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR