POULTRY feeds production increased by 46% to 98 586 tonnes in the second quarter of the year and generated more than $63 million in revenue compared to the same period last year, according to the latest report.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

In an industry update, Zimbabwe Poultry Association (ZPA) chairperson Solomon Zawe said poultry feeds continued to dominate the stockfeed industry and in the second quarter of 2018.

Production, which averaged 32 862 tonnes per month (worth $21,3m), rose 46% in quantity and 37% in value over the period April to June 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

“Poultry feeds accounted for 70% of all feeds produced by weight and 77% by monetary value,” Zawe said.

“By comparison, pig and ruminant feeds accounted for 8% and 9% of the total value of feeds produced, respectively.”

Production of broiler feeds increased 76% while layer feeds decreased 6% compared to the same period in 2018.

Zawe also noted that the prices of most raw materials procured in the second quarter of 2018 remained unchanged since the first quarter.

There was a notable price increase in soyabeans (16%), high crude protein cotton cake (18%), mono calcium phosphate (22%) and fine and coarse limestone flour, which rose 20% and 22%, respectively.

Similarly, prices of most feeds in the second quarter were comparable to first quarter prices.

Average weighted broiler and layer feed prices in the second quarter of 2018 were $670, about 3% higher than the first quarter, and $508 per tonne, respectively. The later remained flat.

“In addition to difficulties in acquiring foreign currency for the procurement of key raw materials, major challenges facing the feed and livestock production sectors is the cost and availability of soyabeans or solvent extracted meal, wheat bran and molasses,” Zawe said.

