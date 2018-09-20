DYNAMOS’ bid to win the Chibuku Super Cup has been boosted by the return of skipper Ocean Mushure ahead of their first round clash against Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The influential Dynamos captain missed the past three league games against Highlanders, Chapungu and Harare City as he reportedly attended a family bereavement.

Without his power and influence, the Glamour Boys have been vulnerable — losing 3-0 to Highlanders, drawing 0-0 against Chapungu and suffering a 1-0 defeat to Harare City on Sunday — results which left them hanging precariously just above the drop zone.

Mushure returned to training on Tuesday as the Glamour Boys prepared for the clash against the Bulawayo outfit.

The Harare giants have had a horror season in the league and would be desperate to do well in this competition to at least appease their restive fans.

Team manager Richard Chihoro confirmed the return of Mushure.

“The Chibuku Super Cup is important because we want to show that we have corrected our mistakes where we have not won in a couple of games. We must show that we have regained form. We welcome Ocean, he started training on Tuesday and should be available for selection for this important match. We know it will not be easy because Bulawayo Chiefs have beaten most of the big teams, but we won’t leave anything to chance,” Chihoro said.

In his absence, Phakamani Dube was deployed in the left side of the Dynamos defence and while the former Hwange man did exceptionally well, it is expected that Mushure will reclaim his position in the team.

Apart from Obey Mwerahari, who is still injured, Dynamos have no other injury worries ahead of the Saturday clash.

With the Chibuku Super Cup also carrying a prize tag of $75 000 for the winner, it’s another motivator.

In their meeting in the league this season, Dynamos prevailed 1-0 in Bulawayo and will be looking to replicate that form in the Chibuku Cup.

