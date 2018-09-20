FOLLOWING the public gathering ban imposed by the government in the wake of a cholera outbreak that has hit some parts of the country killing over 30 people, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe’s pageant organisers said the pageant grand finale scheduled for Bulawayo will go ahead as there was no cholera threat in the city.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The cholera outbreak has in the past week forced the cancellation of many high-profile events in Harare.

The Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee headlined show which was set for Saturday had to be postponed to November 10 while last week organisers of the Mbira festival had to cancel their event.

The Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals themed Unveiling the Beauty of Zimbabwe are set for Bulawayo on Saturday night.

The pageant licence holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda said they were going ahead with the finals as Bulawayo was declared free from the pandemic.

“We are going ahead with the finals as planned. We understand the outbreak has not hit Bulawayo after tests were conducted. We, however, recommend everyone who will be coming to be on their best health and hygienic practice, always wash your hands before and after every meal, drink safe water and also fruits that you have peeled for yourself,” she said.

She urged fashion and modelling lovers to come in their numbers for the historic event.

The 21 beauties have been in boot camp for three weeks during which they have visited Harare, Victoria Falls, Masvingo and they will go to Matopos for their last lap.

Meanwhile, one of the organisers of the highly-anticipated shows pitting Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee, Kush Zvirava, said proceeds from the show will be channelled towards families affected by the outbreak.

“We have moved the event to November 10 and the proceeds of the show will be donated to the families that have been affected by the pandemic,” she said.

