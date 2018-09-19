Victor Maphosa Mash East Correspondent

Former Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs David Musabayana has commended President Mnangagwa for affording him an opportunity to preside over the province.

Musabayana, who is also Wedza North National Assembly member, said his November 2017 appointment as Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Minister shows that the President had faith in him.

He made the remarks during a handover-takeover ceremony of the provincial offices to his successor Apolonia Munzverengi recently.

“I am handing over the office of Provincial Affairs today, and it’s a great day, especially that I am leaving the office in the hands of a hard working cadre,” he said.

“I want to commend President ED for the opportunity he gave me to lead this province for the past nine months, it was a great honour and favour.

“I gained a lot of experience so I am really grateful for that,” he said.

He said he was leaving the office in the hands of a responsible and experienced person.

“Hon Munzverengi has a wealth of experience, she is a former police officer who had a rank of assistant commissioner, she is an experienced farmer and a well-trained war veteran and cadre and I believe she will take this province to higher levels,” he said.

Minister Munzverengi commended her predecessor saying he worked hard in developing the province.

She said she will keep on consulting Musabayana on issues concerning the province and will keep all lines of communication open.

“I would like to thank Cde Musabayana for what he has been doing for this province, he explained to me critical issues to be tackled,” she said.

“He advised me on projects he has launched in this province and I will pay attention to them and complete them.

“I want to thank him, he has taken this province to another level, I will continue to seek advice from him so this is not the end of communication between us,” he said.

She said Cde Musabayana is an experienced cadre and will remain a valuable asset to the province.

“He is a guru in agriculture business, he has vast experience in mining. Now that devolution is here, we need people of his calibre because what we want is to improve the livelihoods of our people in the province,” she said.

She vowed to work tirelessly for the development of the province.

