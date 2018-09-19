Victoria Ruzvidzo In Focus

When I read a story two days ago in which Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa insisted he would not quit despite such a very poor run I said there must be something wrong with his mind. How do you persist as coach when everything points to the fact that you have failed so dismally, failing thousands of loyal supporters and the football fraternity in general.

Dynamos has largely been associated with class. It is a team that has set the pace for decades upon decades. Even toddlers get to know about Dynamos first before they can pronounce the word ball.

A team of Dynamos’ calibre and popularity only managing 30 points (from a potential 90) out of 26 games is taboo and whoever is adjudged to be responsible – in this case the coach obviously – should do the decent thing and resign.

But then I said hang on, Lloyd is, in fact, very correct. He must stay at De- Mbare and steer the ship out of the stormy waters. He cannot abandon because of the poor performance but he has a responsibility to introspect, identify the team’s weaknesses and work on them so it gets back to winning ways. Quitting at this juncture is not the best decision anyone can make.

Mutasa has just the right attitude which we should all learn from.

“Obviously, the hope is there because we still have many matches. If you look at where we are now, the destiny is still in our hands,” he was quoted in a local daily as saying.

“As a coach you would want to have an element of a human factor and know what these youngsters can do. (That’s potential and vision)

“No wonder why we say in football you learn every day. These youngsters are not 100 percent perfect and we would want to teach them every day as we progress.” (Hope and belief that the team can produce a better performance tomorrow).

These are lessons that we need to learn from as Zimbabweans. We are so quick to judge and so quick to dismiss an otherwise sincere initiative with potential to take us to the next level. We also easily fall prey to those that seek to derail a programme meant to transform our welfare, obviously blind to the possibilities that tomorrow holds.

Mutasa admits that all is not well with his team but instead of blaming the boys, the referees or his coaching skills, he chooses to focus on the potential his team has to turn the tide and even clinch the title (How I wish!). But in essence where many see his team facing relegation he chooses to see recovery. He sees a future where his team will give opponents a good run for their money. Such kind of faith is important and can re-ignite a dying flame and fire Ziscosteel’s Blast Furnace No. 4 in Redcliff.

We cannot lie to ourselves that the economy is firing from all cylinders. Far from it. We cannot pretend that the country is awash with foreign currency, that every economically active person has a job and that all companies are operating at 100 percent capacity. We will not lie to ourselves that every family can afford three meals in a day. We have those that believe every lie they hear and every image they see on social media and embark on panic buying of commodities that are not even about to run dry. This creates problems.

Yes, the economy is in such a place but should that mean there is no tomorrow? Does that say Zimbabwe will be placed under curatorship any minute from now? No, all it says is that yes we are in trouble but hard work and self-belief can deliver better days for this nation.

We may not necessarily blame those who see no hope at all but we need to help treat the myopia they may advertently or inadvertently be suffering from.

Zimbabwe is a country with a vision, a mission and a value proposition that is so pregnant with potential. We should focus on these and ensure we help transform these into reality. Focusing all attention on challenges only helps to dampen the spirit and prematurely kill the dream of a better Zimbabwe – something that should give us impetus.

Since assuming power, President Mnangagwa has been preaching a message of hope and a better tomorrow. His mantra “Zimbabwe is open for business” is bringing results quite progressively. On Tuesday he delivered his State of the Nation Address that acknowledged challenges but gave direction as to how the country can wiggle itself out of these.

Of course, we had members of the opposition deciding they would not partake. It was a choice they made but I want to believe that in rebuilding the country we need to make decisions that add a brick or two in the rebuilding process instead of one that negatively impacts on efforts to restore the economy.

The challenges this economy faces are mostly complex and the outbreak of cholera does not help matters at all. It means resources have had to be redirected to ensure the disease is contained and eliminated from the system. But all this presents challenges that call for sober minds, tenacity and a greater resolve to emerge victorious.

The decision to remove vendors from the city centre is certainly not about punishing people or pushing them into oblivion but it is about creating order and an environment that will attract the good that we need to overcome challenges. This does not make sense to a vendor who failed to give her children a decent meal this morning because they could not hustle at the weekend. But it will soon make sense. One plus one will add to two eventually.

But it all requires that we read from the same page, appreciate the situation and aim to do better tomorrow.

Granted, companies are struggling, individuals are struggling and for many tomorrow is a day they believe they will not see, but like Lloyd Mutasa, we need to appreciate that there is no hopeless situation.

It is more progressive to acknowledge the negative but that we must focus on the positive and work towards achieving the common goal of a brighter Zimbabwe.

Such traits as profiteering, bad-mouthing the country and its leadership, corruption, lethargy and all forms of negative energy, should not have space in this country if we are to reach the biblical Canaan.

Let’s not spread false news on social media because this has the potential to fan the wrong reaction – wrong in the sense that it gets in the way of progress.

Let us not exaggerate things for political gain or whatever temporary advantage that this gives to those that are afflicted by such habits.

The onus is on everyone of us to right any wrongs or to contribute their two cents worth into a better and brighter tomorrow for this country.

A few years ago businessman, politician and football administrator Philip Chiyangwa addressed a gathering at a local hotel where he said many were failing to make it because they were always waiting for someone to do something or for the situation to change and yet it is within everyone’s power to seize existing opportunities and make the most of them.

A few months ago many were waiting for elections to see how things would turn out. After the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced the results and the opposition approached the Constitutional Court to overturn the results, they waited for the constitutional ruling. When it came they started waiting for the appointment of the Cabinet, after that happened they are now waiting to see what the new team will deliver.

But in the meantime time waits for no man. Yes, as we await the effects of national processes and events, it is critical that we be doing something about our situation. It’s how we wait for these events that matters. Yes, Government should be accountable, all corrupt cases should be dealt with, non-performers should be sacked and so on but that should not necessarily determine the complexion of our day tomorrow.

This country needs many of the Lloyd Mutasas who admit failure but are quick to focus on how to remedy the situation so they can rediscover their former glory.

Throwing in the towel, murmuring or grumbling comes back to haunt that that do such while those that seize the moment will have a better story to tell.

Yes, the Government has a mandate to deliver a better life and surely they must but self-introspection should tell us if we are aiding this or delaying our own joy and laughter.

In God I Trust!

