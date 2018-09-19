Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

A 20 year-old Gokwe woman died after she drank a poisonous concoction administered on her by a traditional healer while trying to cure barrenness, police have confirmed.

Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday last week when Atalia Ndlovu of Chrispen Ben village under Chief Mkoka in Gokwe died after drinking a concoction prescribed by a traditional healer from Chipinge only identified as Sigauke.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Atalia and her husband, Mr Morgan Ndlovu (30) of the same village had failed to sire a baby and decided to approach a traditional healer.

She said the two sought the assistance of a traditional healer from Chipinge who was operating in their area only known as Sigauke.

Asst Insp Mukwende said on the said date and time, the two went to Sigauke’s place and sought his assistance to which he agreed.

“I can confirm that 20 year old woman from Gokwe died after he took a concoction administered on her by a traditional healer. It is alleged that Atalia Ndlovu aged 20 and her husband Morgan Ndlovu approached a traditional healer to assist them over barrenness. The traditional healer only identified as Sigauke administered a concoction on Atalia. After a while she fell seek and had abdominal disorder and she started vomiting and had diarrhoea. Her condition deteriorated and she later died,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said ‎the matter was then reported to the police. She said Sigauke fled when he realised that he had poisoned Atalia.

“When Atalia died the matter was reported to the police. ‎The suspect is on the run. We are appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to make use of the suggestion boxes or report to the nearest police station. We also appeal to the public to seek assistance from mainstream and registered health practitioners whenever they have a medical problem,” she said.

