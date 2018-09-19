Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

A 28-year-old kombi driver from Gweru committed suicide by downing poison in an attempt to evade arrest after impregnating a 14-year-old form two pupil.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred on 14 September in Mkoba 9 when Godknows Zambezi of Mkoba 10 took a pesticide in a bushy area near Mkoba 9.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of sudden death where a male adult committed suicide by drinking a pesticide. It is suspected that the now deceased Godknows Zambezi committed suicide by drinking a pesticide in a bushy area near Mkoba 9 high density suburb. He was rescued by his brother who called an ambulance and was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital. He later died on 14 September around 5 PM.

We suspect that he must have had personal problems,” she said.‎

Asst Insp Mukwende could neither deny nor confirm that Zambezi had impregnated a form two pupil.

She said it is suspected that Zambezi had personal issues.

Asst Insp Mukwende appeared to the public to seek counselling whenever they have challenges and avoid committing suicide.

A source however alleged that Zambezi had allegedly impregnated a form two pupil.‎

“What happened is that Zambezi had impregnated a form two school pupil who he used to offer lift going to school. When the girl informed him that she was pregnant he panicked and decided to commit suicide. He took a pesticide and went to a bushy area near Mkoba 9 and committed suicide. He was spotted by his brother who immediately followed him and managed to rescue him. This incident occurred on September 13 but he later died on September 14,” said the source. ‎

Like this: Like Loading...