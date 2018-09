Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The seven member probe team appointed by President Mnangagwa to investigate the violence that rocked Harare on August 1 soon after the harmonised elections held on July 31 has been sworn in.

The commissioners took their oaths before President Mnangagwa at State House this afternoon.

The probe team will be chaired by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...