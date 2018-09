Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa today toured cholera hotspots in Glen View where he reiterated that his administration wouldprioritise funding of the national health system.

He pledged allowances to health staff attending to cholera patients at Glen View PolyClinic and the Beatrice InfectiousDiseases Hospital.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by his two deputies Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi as well as several Cabinet Ministers.

More to follow…

