Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondent

One cholera victim died last week under admission at Rusape General Hospital and an eight months old patient was successfully treated and discharged this week.

This was confirmed by Makoni district medical office Dr Tendai Nyafesa in an interview who said the situation in the district is under control as there is no cholera cases that have emanated from the district.

He said in Masvosva village where a cholera victim burial was conducted without supervision of health officials, there was only one reported case of diarrhea and the situation was normal in the village.

“We regret to announce that one of the cholera patients who was admitted at Rusape General Hospital died on Saturday around 5pm.He was admitted together with his 8 months old child who only had diarrhea. The child has since been discharged and reunited with his mother.

“These are people from Glenview in Harare. In Masvosva village, we only had one case of diarrhea and no case of cholera there. We are treating all diarrhea cases as cholera so we urge people to report all diarrhea cases so that they are attended urgently.

“By discharging the patient this does not mean that the district is now cholera free. The ministry will officially announce to the public when the disease is successfully dealt with. People must continue to exercise good hygiene practices, wash hands with soap, eat hot food, boil water among others, said Dr Nyafesa.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe Republic Police and Rusape Town Council have removed all illegal vendors from the streets. The operation started two weeks ago when District Civil Protection committee ordered the closure of all unlicensed backyard restaurants in Rusape.

Rusape has suddenly become very clean following the removal of the vendors in the central business district and Vengere bus terminus.

