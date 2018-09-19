CALL to Worship Africa (CTWA) is set to bring the walls down at the Harare International Conference Centre as they commemorate their 10th anniversary with a gospel concert scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

BY BELINDAH MANDIZHA

CTWA co-founder, Charlotte Pike, told NewsDay Life & Style that the event — themed #CreatedForHisGlory — is meant to bring together the body of Christ to worship and declare blessings upon Zimbabwe.

“Call to Worship is not just another group. We are ministers with a focus on ministry as the body of Christ. The mandate of the ministry is to evangelise through outreach programmes and one of them is our worship programme slotted for September 21 and 22 with different people from different groups coming together,” said Pike.

“The difference with this concert is (that) its 10 years now. It has come through a spirit of perseverance and endurance. As you know our nation is going through difficult times, but God has been faithful to provide each year.

Ten years is a milestone and we thank God for the glories and victories he has given us.”

Pike said the concert provided people an opportunity to encounter God through worship.

CTWA was established to work with the local faith-based communities to empower and equip Zimbabwean youth through music and worship workshops so they could effectively participate in church worship teams or become professional musicians as a way of earning a living.

CTWA has hosted renowned international gospel musicians that include Grammy award winner, Donnie McClurkin, Hillsongs and Darlene Zschech and Sinach.

The concert will see artistes including South Africa’s Mkhululi Bhebhe, Pastor G, Janet Manyowa, Dudu and Thembalami taking to the stage.

