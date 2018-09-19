Mazowe Rural District Council has petitioned the High court seeking an order to compel former Finance minister, Christopher Kuruneri, to settle a $20 677 Land Development Levy debt.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Through its lawyers, Sengwe Law Chambers, the council filed summons at the High Court on September 14, 2018 although the former minister is yet to respond to the litigation.

According to the council, Kuruneri is obliged to pay the Land Development Levy but has been in arrears since January this year.

“The first defendant (Kuruneri) is an occupier of Gomorenzou, a certain piece of land situated in the District of Mazowe and in terms of the statute is mandated to pay Land Development Levies to the plaintiff,” the council said.

“The second defendant (Gomorenzou Estate) is an occupier of Ascotvale of Belford Est 3 of Belford, a certain piece of land situated in the district of Mazowe and is mandated to pay Land Development Levy to the plaintiff for that respective land which they occupy. As at January 31, 2018 the defendant’s levies account is in arrears to the amount of $20 677,44 due to the plaintiff.”

The rural district council also said the former Finance minister has failed to settle the debt despite several demands, forcing it to approach the court for recourse.

“The plaintiff attempted to serve the defendants with a letter of demand, but the defendant refused to accept the service of the letter.

“The plaintiff has been forced to approach this honourable court for recourse. Despite lawful demand, defendants has failed, neglected and or refused to effect payment. Wherefore the plaintiff prays for payment of the sum of $20 677,44, interest on the sum at the prescribed rate of 5% from January 31, 2018 and cost of suit on an attorney-client scale,” the council said.

Like this: Like Loading...