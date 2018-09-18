Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

President Mnangagwa has approved a budget of nearly $64 million for immediate needs in the fight against dual outbreaks of cholera and typhoid in Harare and other parts of the country, chairperson of the Cabinet committee on emergency preparedness and disaster management, Minister July Moyo has said.

Minister Moyo said the funding requirements, which are based on the projected figure of 50 000 people who are likely to be affected by the outbreak, can either be in cash or kind.

“Assistance in kind can be in the form of fuel, protective clothing, clean up tools, refuse receptacles (plastic bags and skip bins), refuse collection vehicles, clean up campaigns, water purification chemicals, portable water supplies and food supplies for recovering victims.

“These donations in kind can be directed to the City of Harare Town Clerk’s department and the contact numbers are +263 732198782 or +263 772586075,” said Minister Moyo.

He said cash donations can be directed to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

The account details are as follows:

Ecocash Biller Code: 140286

Bank: CBZ Bank Limited

A/C Name : CBZ Treasury 066

A/C Number: 21537300017

Branch: Selous

Swift Code: COBZZWHA

Branch Sort Code: 6100

“For further clarification with regards to cash donations kindly contact the deputy accountant general on the following details. Direct line: +263 242 763027 Email: [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>,” said Minister Moyo.

Minister Moyo said the interventions followed a declaration of the outbreak as a state of disaster by President Mnangagwa on September 12 in terms of sub- section (1) section 27 of the Civil Protection Act (Chapter 10:06).

He said the law stipulates that any disaster of such a nature and extent require extra ordinary measures to assist and protect the persons affected or likely to be affected by the disaster in any area of the country.

“The Declaration of State of Disaster invoked the reactivation of the Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management.

“Its coordination mechanism is designed to ensure urgency and minimum disruption of existing diseases control mechanisms as guided by the WHO Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response guidelines,” said Minister Moyo.

The first case of the current cholera outbreak was confirmed on 6 September 2018 in the Glen View and Budiriro suburbs.

To date, a total of 31 people have died while over 6 500 others have been treated of the same disease, a majority of the cases are coming from Glen View and Budiriro.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, about 21 percent of those affected are children under 5 years.

Cases linked to the epicentres, (Glen View and Budiriro) have also been detected in Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Midlands and Masvingo Provinces.

“Pursuant to this development, our preparedness in terms of geographical coverage is national while in terms of response more focus will be on the cholera hot spots, namely, Chegutu, Hurungwe, Sanyati, Kariba, Makonde, Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Chipinge, Mutare, Masvingo, Gweru, Rusape, Makoni, Bindura, Shamva, Kwekwe, Gokwe North and South, Beitbridge, Mudzi, Hwange, Chitungwiza and Harare,” said Minister Moyo.

He said in worst case scenario, an estimated 100 000 people including those in transit can be affected but the most likely scenario was 50 000.

The possibility of this outbreak spreading throughout the country is high.

Minister Moyo said strategies must be put in place to manage the drivers of this outbreak, notably, inadequate water supply or lack of it, dilapidated sewer systems, non-collection of solid waste, illegal settlements, contaminated water sources (boreholes and shallow wells) and illegal vending challenges.

Below is a summary of the immediate funding requirements.

Thematic Area Budget

Health and Hygiene Promotion $4,551,600.00

Case Management ( supplies, treatment centre management) $35,892,707.58

Surveillance $2,509,400.00

Laboratory $700,000.00

Logistics and Commodities $10,792,700.00

WASH $9,521,692.45

All Total $63,968,100.03

For any further enquiries the following can also be contacted:

Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing (Department of Civil Protection) Makombe Building , 7th Floor, Harare Cnr Leopold Takawira and Herbert Chitepo Cell: 0712236384 / +263 242 791287

Ministry Of Health and Child Care Kaguvi Building 5th Floor Cnr Central Avenue and 4th Street Cell: 0772810580

Ministry of Finance &Economic Development New Government Composite Building Cnr Samora Machel Ave/Simon Muzenda St Telephone : +263 242 763027

