Emmah Chinyamutangira Mutare Correspondent

MUTARE City Council is constructing a primary school in Hobhouse high-density suburb of Mutare, a project estimated to be worth over $300 000.

Mutare City Council public relations officer Mr Spren Mutiwi said the project was progressing well and was almost 84 percent complete.

In an interview with The Herald recently, Mr Mutiwi said the project was meant to improve access to primary education and alleviate the current deficit of primary schools in the town by 25 percent.

“We discovered that there are no primary schools in Hobhouse high-density suburb and the majority of the children in the suburb attend schools which are very far away from their homes.

“We want to improve access to primary education in Mutare,” he said.

Mr Mutiwi said the project was expected to be completed by December 2018 and enrolment of pupils would follow thereafter.

“Hobhouse Primary School is expected to open its door in January 2019.

“The project should be completed before December 2018 and the expected enrolment is supposed to cater for two classes of each grade from one up to five,” he said.

However, Mr Mutiwi also indicated that there were other perks that came with the $370 000 worth project to benefit the community in the form of 30 job opportunities that were created for constructors.

“The project is worth $370 000 and it is almost 84 percent complete. It has created 30 job opportunities,” he said.

Mr Mutiwi indicated that challenges such as shortage of materials were common since suppliers were failing to supply paid-up materials on time, which slackened the progress of the project.

“The city council is also planning to build more secondary schools in other areas if the Government intervenes through funding,” he said.

