Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

THE final countdown for the much anticipated Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageant, which will be exclusively held in Bulawayo for the first time, has begun.

With just less than four days left to the glitzy event, organizers and models are keyed up to showcase night not to forget.

The pageant will be held at Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo, where the pageant national license holder Sarah Mpofu – Sibanda said would be a surprise venue under the beautiful Zimbabwean Stars.

“It will be a night not to miss, it will be filled with excitement and will be illuminated with the country’s natural zing,” she said.

Currently 21 beauties are in boot camp and are today touring the majestic Victoria Falls. “Last week a glitzy sashing and Miss Talent show was held at a state of the art hotel in Harare – Yadah hotel. As part of promoting domestic tourism, the girls were then taken to Masvingo, where they spent two nights and had the opportunity to visit and view the Great Zimbabwe monuments.

‘Today they are at Vic Falls, and then they will proceed for the final part of the boot camp,” said a chairperson of the event, Sibusisiwe Muleya.

“It surely has been a boot camp with a difference, the girls were taken to the prayer Mountain, where they were given time to meditate and connect with God,” she added.

Muleya said in future the pageant would be held in all the country’s cities and towns.

“There is that feeling of inclusivity, diversity and unity. Modeling is not just an event, but it is a unifier, a celebratory event to celebrate the multilingual nation we are and the diverse cultures.

‘The approach that we have as a board is making this a mobile national event. All resort towns must enjoy hosting this event, it will make bigger and more exciting,” said Muleya.

