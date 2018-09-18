Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

WORKERS at Haddon and Sly Supermarket finally got paid after staging a four day demonstration outside the company premises amid threats that the shop was facing closure.

The workers demanded their outstanding salaries for two months after the employer threatened to close shop last week. They (employees) promptly returned to work on Tuesday after getting their outstanding salaries.

The shop owner and Harare businessman Deans Chibhanguza confirmed this on Tuesday morning.

“All is under control now, we have managed to pay all our workers their outstanding salaries and they have since come back to work as we speak. We are preparing for our renovations now,” he said.

The workers also confirmed that they had been paid and were at their workplace despite the shop being closed to the public.

However Mr Chibhanguza said he was in consultation with engineers who should be doing demolitions to the buildings to see if the members of staff were needed during the renovations.

“Since we want to renovate, we will have some demolitions and it will be dirty and dusty so I am consulting with engineers on how we will go about it. The workers may need to pave way for renovations and in light of the cholera outbreak we want to ensure our workers are safe too. They cannot be in a dirty environment during the renovations,” he said.

Workers at the shop have been told they would be excused from work for a few months without salaries as the shop was going to close. This did not go well with the workers who were owed two months’ salary as they feared they were being short changed and they staged a demonstration last week.

