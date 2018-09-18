1137: Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza leads a procession of the judiciary into Parliament.

1135: The President has now entered Parliament Building.

1121: The President has arrived at Parliament and the National Anthem is now being sung as a Flypast and 21 Gun Salute are conducted.

Members of Parliament chat

1116: Crowds at Africa Unity Square are singing songs such as “Ngwena yahwina” and “Baba Mnangagwa takavatuma kutungamira nyika”

1114: The procession makes its way towards Parliament as people lining the streets watch while some are ululating.

President Mnangagwa prepares to leave State House.

1113: Service chiefs have now arrived at Parliament.

1103: President Mnangagwa now leaving State House in a vintage Rolls Royce.

1050: President Mnangagwa now inspecting the Police Mounted Escort accompnied by Comm Gen Matanga.

President Mnangagwa inspects the ZRP Mounted Escort

1040: At Parliament building a reasonable crow has gathered Africa Unity Square to witness President Mnangagwa officially opens the First Session of the 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe

1038: Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga arrives at the State House.

Cde Victor Matemadanda makes his way into Parliament.

1009: All is set for the official opening of the first session of the 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe with President Mnangagwa preparing to be adorned ahead of the momentous occasion. President Mnangagwa will have a photo session before his entourage, led by the ZRP Mounted Escort, drives to Parliament Building.

1003: He is now being dressed before a photo session.

0955: President Mnangagwa arrives at State House.

President Mnangagwa

0930: We will be giving you live updates on the State of Nation Address by His Excellency President Mnangagwa at Parliament today. The President will officially open the first session of the Ninth Parliament.

