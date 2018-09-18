CAPE TOWN — Maurizio Sarri believes Eden Hazard can win the Golden Boot and said he has told the Belgian international that he can score 40 goals this season.

Hazard took his tally to five in five on Saturday as he scored a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 4-1 win over Cardiff.

Last season, Liverpool’s Mo Salah won the coveted trophy with 32 Premier League goals, while Harry Kane was second with 30.

The most Hazard has managed in a league season was 20 goals for Lille in the 2011/12 Ligue 1 campaign, but the Italian says that Hazard can do much better than that this season.

Asked whether the 27-year old could win the Golden Boot, Sarri replied: “I think so.

We spoke yesterday and I told him he can score 40 goals.

He has to improve some things, but he can do it.”