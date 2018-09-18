IN-FORM Zimbabwe golfer, Scott Vincent, will spearhead the country’s challenge at the 2018 ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf following his confirmation in the final field of the showpiece event to be held at the Metropolitan Golf Club in Australia from November 21 to 25.

Vincent was picked as Zimbabwe’s nominated representative for the $7 million big-money team event on Sunday a few hours after finishing solo second at the 34th Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea.

“I had a great all round week in Korea and I’m happy with how the game handled itself in tough conditions.

I know that with hard work and some luck, my win will come one day.

I just have to be patient,” Vincent told NewsDaySport of his week in Korea yesterday.

The 26-year-old golfer said he was relishing the opportunity to represent the country at World Cup before naming his former St John’s College schoolmate Benjamin Follet-Smith as his playing partner in the 56-player field competing for a $2,24 million winner’s prize.

“Looking forward to the bigger events ahead and the opportunity to play and represent my country as a professional at the World Cup in Australia,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase on a world stage like that.

I have chosen Ben Follet-Smith as my partner, we have played a good amount of golf together and this will help us compete well together.”

Vincent has been enjoying a career-best season as a professional and currently sits fifth on the tour’s money list after earning $373 618 while also managing eight top-10 finishes.

His consistent performances have seen him make tremendous progress on the world rankings after rising from 319th towards the end of last year to a career high position 144 and 10th in Africa.

In Follet-Smith he has a playing partner who is in equally good form after the 24 year-old recently claimed his maiden win on the Big Easy Tour victory in just his second start on the South Africa’s main developmental golf tour.

Follet-Smith, who is the next highest ranked Zimbabwean on the world rankings at position 1124, is currently in Austria for the European Tour Qualifying School first stage event at the Golfclub Schloss Ebreichsdorf in Austria on Tuesday.

