HARARE City coach Mark Harrison is looking into the Dynamos future with a sense of optimism despite a spate of dreadful results which have left the Glamour Boys in danger of relegation.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Harare giants were edged 1-0 by Harare City at Rufaro Stadium on Wednesday courtesy of a superb first half strike by Ishmael Wadi, leaving DeMbare hanging precariously just a rung above the drop zone.

The defeat followed a 3-0 loss to Highlanders before a nil-all draw against Chapungu.

And the Briton, who has now managed back-to-back victories over the Harare giants, was frank in his assessment of the situation Dynamos find themselves in.

While Dynamos became a laughing stock after their latest defeat, Harrison sees light at the end of the tunnel.

The Harare City gaffer acknowledged that DeMbare gave them a torrid time.

“Dynamos are chasing survival now and there is no getting away from it.

Every game they play is like a cup final to them. So we expect that type of commitment from them.

I said to the coach after the game, you know if your boys can play like that every week, they will get the points they need to stay in the league.

We knew they were going to give us a hard time, we knew they were not going to let go.

They were going to chase everything. We had to be prepared for that battle.

Fortunately we got that goal at the right time, it gave us something to hold on to and they pressed hard you know.

I have to be honest, I don’t think this season they have been too many teams that dominated and pressed us down like that,” Harrison said.

Dynamos are now just two points above relegation with 30 points.

With the Glamour Boys also facing a tough run which includes the Harare derby against Caps United and a trip to Mandava where they will face the defending champions FC Platinum before another trip to Triangle, they will need to roll up their sleeves if they are to extricate themselves from this mess.

Lloyd Mutasa’s men are scheduled to play city rivals Caps United in a rescheduled match where they will be hoping to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture.

They also have a home tie against unpredictable Bulawayo Chiefs before embarking on the trip to Mandava to face FC Platinum who edged them 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Harare.

Dynamos also still have unfinished business with the high-flying army side Black Rhinos after the two teams could not be separated in the last encounter following a 1-1 draw.

Then there is a stubborn Herentals to grapple with next.

The two sides also fought out a 0-0 draw in the last meeting.

Up next will be a tough trip to Triangle where Dynamos will need to be at their best to come out with a positive result against Taurai Mangwiro’s men.

While they managed to collect maximum points in the reverse fixture, nothing can be guaranteed this time around as they will be playing away from the comfort of Rufaro.

The Harare giants are then set to wind up their campaign with a home tie against Mutare City.

