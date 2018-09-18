FC Platinum ace Rodwell “Rhoma” Chinyengetere has turned himself into a reliable goal-scoring machine this season after netting six goals in the last three matches.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Following his match-winning hat-trick against Mutare City, a goal against Black Rhinos and a brace against Herentals, the reigning Soccer Star of the Year has now made himself the favourite for the Golden Boot award.

He surpassed David Temwanjira and John Zhuwawu from ZPC Kariba and Caps United respectively, who both looked favourites to land the gong.

Chinyengetere now sits atop in the individual list with 13 goals and will be looking to add to that tally in the last seven matches of the season as he seeks to propel his side to another league title.

The former Hwange star is targeting to surpass Dominic Chungwa’s 16-goal tally from last season.

The 30-year-old has improved his scoring rate in the second half of the seson as his team look to finish with a flourish.

His scoring form saw him win last month’s Player of the Month award. He said that his success came through hardwork.

“It’s all about working hard for the team and for yourself.

I have always been determined to win games for my team.

And I believe I can still achieve more,” Chinyengetere said.

“As a team, we have set objectives that we want to meet so we have to complement each other when we play.

We play as a team and win as a team.

“Goals are scored for the team not for Chinyengetere alone.

As a team, we celebrate together.

And I believe with our current form, we could do more for the team.

FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza heaped praise on Chinyengetere.

“Hard work is rewarded and that is exactly the situation with Rodwell.

He is a team player, a hard worker.

“He has done well for us and at personal level, I think he is doing well.

I hope he continues until the end of the season,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...