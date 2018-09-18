Dual-listed Cafca expects to report full-year earnings that are substantially higher than 2017 and were driven down by a decline in volumes.

The company manufactures and supplies cable and allied products used in the transmission of electricity.

It serves Zimbabwe and other countries in southern and central Africa.

In a trading update to shareholders and investors yesterday, Cafca advised that basic earnings per share and headline earnings per share for the full-year ending September 30, 2018 would be “approximately $0,105 per share”, which would be 375% higher than 2017’s $0,0221 per share.

The company is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange as well as the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Cafca attributed the strong performance to “strong local demand and a change in sales mix from aluminium to copper products”.

The company also said it managed to hold back price increases as it had a high stock carryover from the previous financial period.