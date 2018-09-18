Eleven people were killed when a bus travelling from Zambia crashed in Polokwane yesterday morning.

“Eleven people are confirmed to be deceased,” Limpopo Department of Transport spokesperson Matome Moremi said.

Moremi said eight women and three men died.

Thirty people survived with slight injuries, but an additional nine, including a driver, were critically injured. One of the injured has been airlifted to Polokwane Hospital.

“There were no other vehicles involved,” said Moremi.

The preliminary assessment was that a wheel may have burst on the bus, causing it to lose control and roll off the highway over a trench.

Heavy lifting equipment had to be brought out to free the injured and the deceased.

The bus was branded Royal Africa Logistics.

The crash occurred on the N1 in a southerly direction, between Mokgopone and Mokopane.

“The report that we have is that it was a bus coming from Zambia to Gauteng,” said Moremi.

He added that so far, the injured people on the bus verbally confirmed that they were from Zambia. — Online