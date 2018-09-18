LOCAL cement producer PPC Zimbabwe has offered a Bulawayo whiz kid who got 20 points at A-Level a scholarship to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Zimbabwe starting this year.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Mkhulisi Moyo of Pumula North, who did his A-Level at Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo, attained 20 points in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Further Mathematics, but had no funds to further his studies.

He appealed to well-wishers to help fulfil his dream and PPC Zimbabwe came to his rescue.

Moyo told Southern Eye yesterday that the local cement company had offered to pay for the five-year programme, including accommodation.

“I would like to thank PPC Zimbabwe for paying my fees in order to fulfill my dreams of becoming a medical doctor, as I was failing to proceed with my studies due to lack of funds,” he said.

“After I finish my studies, I intend to give back to the community by helping the country, especially in the medical field,” he said.

Moyo said he also intended to indulge himself into research programmes, coming up with solutions to the treatment of deadly diseases such as cancer and HIV and Aids.

“I also want to dedicate myself in other people’s lives especially those who are in need of medication,” he said.

He also pledged to help other needy pupils with the payment of “their fees, thus giving back to the community”.

