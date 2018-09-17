Michael Tome Property Reporter

Four Independent Power Producers (IPP) have approached the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority seeking independent licenses to venture into electricity generation.

The energy regulatory authority revealed this in notices published in the media this week.

If implemented, Zimbabwe’s power deficit gap could be slashed significantly. Zimbabwe currently covers its power deficit with imports from Mozambique’s Hydro Cahora-Bassa and South Africa’s Eskom (350 Megawatts combined).

Gombe Power Solutions has the biggest proposal as it plans to invest in a 100 MW solar PV plant in Mashonaland West province.

On the other hand, Tugwi Mukosi Hydro Power Company, which has the largest inland water body in the country and Triangle Solar systems (Private) Limited both in Masvingo province, are seeking to construct 15MW hydro power and 45MW PV plant respectively. )

Dairy foods manufacturer, Kefalos Cheese products (Private) limited from Mashonaland East, is also seeking to establish 0,6MW power plant for own industrial consumption. If approved, the proposals will see the applicants producing up to 167 megawatts.

“Notice is hereby given that the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has received an application from Gombe Power Solutions (Private) Limited to construct, own, operate and maintain the proposed 100 megawatts solar PV plant at Twyford Estate, Selous in Mashonaland West Province,” said Zera in a statement in respect of Gombe Power Solutions (Pvt) Ltd application.

“The works will also entail the construction of a 20km 132 kV line from the solar plant to the existing Zimbabwe Electricity and Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) Selous 330 /132kV substation and installation of related ancillary equipment,” said Zera.

Government has been working to reduce the country’s power import bill by embarking on new power generation projects that is ultimately intended to make Zimbabwe a net power exporter.

Presently the average maximum daily power demand is about 1 600 megawatts, against a backdrop of an average internal generation capacity of about 1 200 megawatts.

There are also plans by RioZim to construct a 2 400MW thermal power station in Sengwa–Gokwe and Batoka Power Project along the Zambezi River that also has potential to generate 2 400MW to be shared equally between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...