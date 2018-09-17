Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

FOR the first time in many years, Zimbabwe will play a competitive international assignment at home under floodlights after ZIFA yesterday confirmed a hectic weekend for the Warriors next month.

They will battle the DRC in Kinshasa on 13 October before returning home for the reverse fixture three days later in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela yesterday confirmed the Warriors will travel to DRC for the first leg and then return home to host the Leopards midweek.

The match will take place on a Tuesday evening (7pm) at the National Sports Stadium.

DRC will host the first match and they have picked October 13th, which will be a Saturday, and they will also play in the evening (7.30pm).

This has left Zimbabwe with no option, but to slot the match on October 16.

“There isn’t much we can do about the fixture arrangement because CAF gives the time frames and it’s up to the football associations to choose the exact dates when they want to play.

“In this case DRC, as the home team for the first leg, decided to have the match on Saturday 13 October, which meant the only other date possible was Tuesday the 16th.

“As long as there are 48 hours in-between, the game has to go on,” said Gwesela.

Sunday Chidzambwa’s men will need to catch the earliest flight back home following the first leg in Kinshasa.

ZIFA yesterday announced that gate charges have been set at $3 for the cheapest ticket, $5 for the Bays 15-18 and $20 for VIP.

“I am sure our itinerary is in place and we are hoping for the best.

“The game will be played in the evening because it’s midweek and we would want to afford most of the Zimbabweans the opportunity to go and cheer their team.

“Remember, this is a crucial game which we need to win to enhance our chances of qualifying for the finals.

“We are very optimistic as Zimbabwe that we will get good results in both legs. So we are appealing to our fans to start individual planning for the match because the boys need them.

“We haven’t discussed about the pre-match tickets for this game, but it’s something that we are definitely looking at in the future,” said Gwesela.

