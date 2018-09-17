Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Reporter

Government has launched an appeal of at least $57 million to effectively contain the current cholera outbreak that has so far claimed 30 lives and left over 5 000 others under treatment.

Officially launching the appeal in Harare today, chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on cholera Minister July Moyo said the health sector requires at least $51 million to assist a projection of 50 000 patients while local authorities require at least $6 million to be able to revamp sewer and water reticulation infrastructure in hotspots of Glen View and Budiriro.

Minister Moyo said a detailed list of requirements and a final figure would be availed tomorrow as they were still consolidating national requirements from both local authorities and the health sector.

