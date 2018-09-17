At least 30 people have died of a cholera outbreak that has mainly been confined to Harare, although some cases have been reported in other parts of the country.

The government says it has identified the source of the latest outbreak, with the Harare City Council saying two boreholes in the epicentres of Budiriro and Glenview have been decommissioned, as it is suspected that they are responsible for the outbreak.

An official from the government, Isaac Phiri, Michael Chideme from the City of Harare and a Harare Residents’ Trust official, Precious Shumba join us in this AMH Conversations to discuss the latest cholera outbreak.