Dumisani Mankunzini

THE Zimbabwe development side that is playing in the Africa T20 cup in the Western Cape, South Africa started off their campaign on a poor note after they suffered a seven-wicket loss to Gauteng Lions on Friday.

However, Zimbabwe came back strongly in their second match that saw them record their first win ever in the Africa cup by beating Free State by seven wickets. The Zimbabwe trio of off spinners Rugare Magarira, Brendon Mavuta and Tinotenda Mutombodzi helped Zimbabwe restrict Free State to 145 for the loss of five wickets in their allocated 20 overs.

Rudi Second of Free State who came in at number three was the highest scorer with 51 runs and Shadley Van Shalkwyk was unbeaten on 26 together with Romano Terblanche on 23 runs

Mutombodzi was the pick of the bowlers taking two wickets for 16 runs in his four overs, while Magarira and Mavuta took one wicket each.

In reply Zimbabwe chased it down in 16 overs that earned them a bonus point. The skipper, Tarisai Musakanda, led from the front with a top score of 38 not out off just 25 balls. Richmond Mutumbami was the second top scorer with 29 runs off 27 balls before being run out by Romano. His dismissal saw the young talented Ryan Murray join his skipper to play some nice shots.

On the third game on Saturday morning Zimbabwe won the toss and sent the Northens in to bat. Right arm fast bowler Neville Madziva opened the bowling for Zimbabwe and put Zimbabwe on the driving seat after having the dangerous Pillay trapped leg before wicket in the first ball of the match.

JL Du Ploy joined Neil Brand in the crease and the two put on a solid partnership of 69 runs off 61 balls before JL Du Ploy was trapped Leg Before Wicket by the young promising Leg Spinner Brendon Rango Mavuta. Zimbabwe won the match by five wickets.

Like this: Like Loading...