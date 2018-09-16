Dennis Kagonye in Kariba

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .2

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

HIGHLANDERS coach, Madinda Ndlovu conceded that he lost to a well-drilled side after Bosso fell to ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday.

With the win, ZPC Kariba completed a double over Highlanders this season after a 2-1 triumph at Barbourfields Stadium in May.

Bosso went into this match hoping to bounce back from a shock midweek defeat to Mutare City but the Bulawayo giants were down as early as the 17th minute after veteran striker Tawanda Nyamandwe sliced home a free kick by Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe. Substitute Boniface Zuberi made it 2-0 for the hosts in the 55th minute and the home side hung on until the final whistle. It was Bosso’s second defeat on the trot and Ndlovu admitted that he lost to a better side.

“We lost to a better team, ZPC Kariba were hungrier and they deserved to win,” Ndlovu said.

“We have to regroup, we have lost six points in a row and it’s not good. Both teams played midweek, we played under the same conditions so there are no excuses.”

ZPC Kariba moved into eighth position while Highlanders remained sixth with 39 points. Kauya Katuruturu coach Godfrey Tamirepi showered praises on his charges who swiftly bounced back from a 1-0 midweek loss at Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“It was good to bounce back. The early goal unsettled the visitors, we managed to maintain the momentum until the sucker punch which was enough to get us the three points. We have to win against Mutare City in our next match,” added Tamirepi.

Teams

ZPC Kariba: T Mawaya, B Mutukure, M Kunyarimwe, I Nekati, S Appiah, C Muleya, D Chakupe ( Gorogodyo 74 mins), M Demera, T Nyamandwe, F Zekumbawire (Zuberi 55 mins), T Chamboko

Highlanders: A Sibanda, C Siamalonga (V Moyo 75 mins), H Moyo, M Phiri, B Banda, B Musaka, P Muduhwa, T Sibanda, G Nyoni, D Khumalo (Sianchali 53 mins), N Makumbe (Ncube 61 mins)

