MUTARE CITY Rovers interim gaffer Ndenga Matsika believes his side can do enough in the last eight matches of the season to escape relegation.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Rovers are seven points off the safe area, but are one of those teams that have been pulling off some good results, particularly at home.

They are so focused on their mission that even their win over Highlanders during the week is not something they still want to talk about.

Tomorrow, Matsika’s charges face his former paymasters, Black Rhinos.

“We won against Highlanders, we celebrated on that day and we can’t continue to celebrate because we are still in the relegation zone. So we need to continue collecting maximum points,” Matsika said.

“I have talked to my players that we can’t afford to drop points, but we are taking each game as it comes. We are playing Black Rhinos who are a good team and we should be wary of them and I have told my players that we should be at our best level if we are hoping to come up with something. With the current momentum we have , I believe that we are going to survive the dreaded chop, we just need character in our remaining matches.”

Rovers are currently lying on 16th position with 21 points from 26 matches, while Rhinos are on ninth position, with 34 points having played a game less.

Rovers will be pinning their hopes on their star player, Evans Chikwakwai, after he emerged hero against Highlanders.

The former 2008 Soccer Star of the year has provided the much-needed experience for the Mutare council-owned side.

