BULAWAYO City’s stay in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League looks bleak as they face yet another uphill task against wounded city neighbours Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The local authority side fired Amini Soma-Phiri in July after the side was confined to a 4-1 defeat by Bulawayo Chiefs and gave the task to redeem the team to his assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu, but the Young Warriors’ gaffer has also gone without any luck, losing all his six games since he was thrust on the hot seat.

Bulawayo City have plunged to the bottom of the log-table with a measly 15 points, with only four wins and three draws and have suffered 19 defeats in 26 outings.

After losing to Dynamos at home, they went to Gweru on Wednesday where they lost to Nichrut at Ascot Stadium.

Third-placed Chicken Inn will have no mercy on Bulawayo City after suffering two successive home defeats at Luveve Stadium and will not be prepared to lose yet another game in Bulawayo as they keep the chase on FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The Joey Antipas-coached Gamecocks lost to Caps United at Luveve on Wednesday after another home loss to ZPC Kariba.

They trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum by 10 points and FC Platinum by 12, with eight matches to the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Chiefs are also not off the hook as yet and are still fighting relegation as they sit on position 11, with 30 points from 26 games. Bulawayo City also have a tough assignment tomorrow when they entertain Triangle at Luveve Stadium.

Chiefs lost to Herentals in a midweek clash in Harare and have gone three matches without a win and they face off with Triangle who were held to a 1-1 draw by Harare City at Gibbo Stadium on Wednesday after crashing to a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Chapungu before the international break.

Taurai Mangwiro’s Triangle is competing at the top with 42 points and sitting on position five.

Fixtures

Today: FC Platinum v Herentals (Mandava), Bulawayo City v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro), Caps United v Shabanie Mine (National Sports Stadium)

Tomorrow: Chapungu v Nichrut (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Triangle United (Luveve), Harare City v Dynamos (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Mutare City Rovers (National Sports Stadium)

