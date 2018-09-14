Sibongile Maruta Herald Reporter

Corporates and individuals continue to help in the fight against cholera through donations as the bid to contain the disease gathers pace.

Cholera had killed 27 people by yesterday and 4 640 others have been treated at different camps in Harare since the beginning of the outbreak on September 6, 2018.

TelOne donated $20 000 and 20 000 litres of water.

Jumbo Legal Practitioners donated 100 pairs of gumboots, 8 000 boxes of latex gloves and 100 000 litres of water to be delivered to affected areas.

Zimnat also donated 20 000 litres of water.

Speaking during the handover ceremony yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said cholera cases have continued to rise since last week.

“We have an outbreak of cholera and typhoid in front of us. We have visited the treatment sites. Today, two deaths were recorded. Yesterday we had 25 deaths and the previous day we had four deaths. We have been vigilant in our response and an emergency response plan has been activated, and part of the activation is the mobilisation of resources. We see the mobilisation of resources with you coming over to assist us in this emergency and we thank you for your response,” he said.

Minister Moyo said the response made by corporates and individuals to the crisis was overwhelming.

TelOne managing director Mrs Chipo Mtasa said there was no need for a blame game over the outbreak.

“Health is something that is close to our hearts. We feel that this is part of us as a community. As TelOne we have begun delivering water for residential use and we will be delivering at least 20 000 litres per day. The water bowsers are parked at the strategic sites as directed by City of Harare officials and residents are coming through with containers to collect the water.

“TelOne is also supporting Government response through funding the procurement of commodities for cholera camps including water, IV fluid packs, cannulas and other materials. Our support for cholera response comes as we are already working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care in supporting hospitals and clinics with materials, establishment of community health posts and medicine,” she said.

Mrs Mtasa said the company will continue to sponsor the daily water deliveries until such time the situation normalises and the outbreak is under control.

Meanwhile, Unilever is meeting communities to educate residents on hand-washing techniques, effective toilet cleaning and general health care.

It has donated Lifebuoy Soap and toilet detergents to help fight cholera.

Like this: Like Loading...