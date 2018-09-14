Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

The trial of former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge in a case in which he is accused of influencing the awarding of the Gwanda solar power plant tender to Intratrek Zimbabwe by Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) will run from October 15 to 17.

According to the State, the company was awarded the said tender at the instigation of Undenge resulting in ZPC losing over $5 million.

Undenge yesterday appeared before magistrate Mr Nyasha Vhitorini who remanded him to the trial date.

He is out on bail pending appeal on a separate charge in which he was jailed for prejudicing ZPC of $12 650 after he hand-picked a public relations company owned by Psychology Maziwisa and former ZBC news anchor Oscar Pambuka to do work for ZPC without going to tender in 2016.

He was sentenced to four years in prison, with one-and-a-half years suspended on condition he does not commit a similar crime.

The latest charges arose after businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, was corruptly awarded the Gwanda solar power plant tender.

It is alleged Chivayo failed to execute the project despite getting $5 607 814,24 from Government.

Mr Zivanai Macharaga from the President’s Special Anti-Corruption Unit, represented the State, while Mr Alec Muchadehama appeared on behalf of Undenge.

