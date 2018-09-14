Tsitsi Ndabambi

Normally the ones who take over the brand baton always strive on improving the adopted brand with the aim of ascending to the top. This is the vision that the new Miss Tourism Zimbabwe president and licence holder Mrs Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda has.

“Our team has pledged to hold this pageant differently as you have just witnessed at the sashing ceremony and talent event whereby we made it a big event accommodating many audience at short notice,” she said, “we have also decided to give both Mashonaland and Matabeleland a taste of the pie kicking off the event here in Harare.”

The finale is set for Bulawayo on September 22, 2018 with the winner is set to represent the country at the Miss World Tourism pageant to be held later this year.

“I am proud to say that there is a fair representation of all ten provinces and if it were not for travel complications, we would have had a girl from Cape Town also joining us,” proudly added Sarah who was commended for being hands on and on the ground to make the event a success.

The well attended Sashing ceremony which was held at Yadah Hotel courtesy of Prophet Walter Magaya and his wife Tendai, was spectacular as the twenty one contestants showcased their talents in front of a panel of five judges.

‘‘Unveiling the beauty of Zimbabwe’’ is this year’s theme of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe and indeed the eloquent finalists displayed beauty of their different cultures through their natural born talents before extending it to the country’s wonders.

Life Mathunzeni and Silethemba Maphosa all hailing from Manicaland brought everyone to stitches with their solo comic acts; the other contestants either did poetry, acting, singing or dancing.

Maita Kainga from Harare who probably brought a few to shedding a tear was announced the winner of the talent category after singing the late Chioniso Maraire’s legendary track, “Ivai Nesu.”

Guest of honour Mrs Betty Kaseke who was assisted by Prophetess Magaya in sashing the finalists said there was a need for these girls to acquire more knowledge on domestic tourism so that whoever takes the throne will be well prepared to represent the country at the world pageant.

Instead of sashing the girls the traditional way whereby they pose in a queue and receive their sashes, this time around each contestant had to make a solo catwalk to the dignitaries who then sashed them.

The chief judge, Sibusiswe Dube Mleya, talking to the media said the five days that they gathered together at Yadah Hotel with the finalists meeting for the first time already bonded the girls; “we have so far done a few activities with the girls teaching them about entrepreneurship, life skills and even took them to the prayer mountain for a spiritual connection with God.”

She said there are a few more activities lined up for the girls during boot camp until the final day when they compete for the crown on September 22 in Bulawayo.

However the ushering in of invited guests and constant referring to the guest list was slow which ended up creating a long queue hence the event started two hours later than expected.

Former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe queen Oslie Matsikinyere who was the host of the evening did a lukewarm job and probably if she had co-hosted with some experienced masters of ceremonies who were present at the event perhaps she would have a done a better job. To top up to the elegant atmosphere which was the order of the evening, the audience was treated to champagne and food all freely provided for by their hosts.

All is therefore set for an explosive main event in the city of kings which is no doubt itching to host the big event.

