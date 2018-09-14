Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s sister Mrs Shuvayi Junior Gumbochuma today appeared at the Harare Magistrates court facing three counts of fraud involving land deals.

Magistrate Mr Elisha Singano remanded Mrs Gumbochuma to October 23 on $500 bail, ordered her to surrender her passport and to report twice a week to the police.

Mrs Gumbochuma was also ordered not to interfere with witnesses and to continue residing at her given address. She was represented by lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

