Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

The Gokwe North cholera outbreak is under control despite an increase in cases recorded since its outbreak.

Midlands provincial medical director Dr Simon Nyadundu confirmed that a case was reported in Gumunyu area while another one was still under investigation.

“There are cumulative cases and we have now recorded nine confirmed cases. The tenth case is under investigation for links. We also have additional cases in Mutora area which are still under investigation,” said Dr Nyadundu.

He maintained that all cases were under control despite the slight increase in the recorded cases.

