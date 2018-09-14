Vincent Gono

THE much touted but controversial MDC Alliance anniversary celebrations that was slated for Saturday where party president Adv Nelson Chamisa was reportedly expected to be illegally inaugurated have been cancelled.

The party was initially given the green light to carry out the celebrations that were pencilled in for Gwanzura Stadium in Harare but due to a severe cholera outbreak in the capital police rescinded the clearance.

Officially informing the party to postpone their celebrations, Officer Commanding Police in Harare South Chief Superintendent Winston Muzah said the party could not go ahead with the celebrations in line with the Government’s instruction to ban all public gatherings.

Reads part of the letter in possession of the Sunday News, “Reference is being drawn to your notification to hold your 19th anniversary celebrations at Gwanzura Stadium, Harare on 15 September 2018.

“My office acknowledges to have approved your application. However, because of the following reasons, your function can no longer be sanctioned.

“As you are well aware that there is a cholera outbreak in Harare. The disease is very contagious and has taken a number of lives leaving several others hospitalised.

“As a result of this outbreak the Government has declared a state of emergency hence no public gatherings are allowed,” said Chief Spt Muzah in his letter to MDC Alliance.

Advising the party leadership of the developments, the party’s national organising secretary Mr Amos Chibaya said the anniversary had been postponed to a date to be announced at the same venue.

“Leaders kindly be advised that we are postponing our 19th Anniversary rally that was slated for Gwanzura Stadium on Saturday. This postponement has been necessitated by the cholera outbreak in Harare. We had been successfully granted the clearance letter by the police to go ahead with our celebrations but they later revoked their decision due to this disturbing cholera outbreak,” read Mr Chibaya’s statement in possession of Sunday News.

