Warriors forward Ovidy Karuru could play a part for the Warriors in their 2019 African Cup of Nations Group G qualifying show down with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) next month after resuming full training this week.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Karuru, who has not played since he was injured in the Cosafa Cup, missed the trip to Congo Brazzaville where the Warriors managed to secure a vital point in a 1-1 draw due to injury.

Reports from South Africa yesterday said Karuru had returned to training, having been kept on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

“Ovidy Karuru is still returning from quite a significant ankle injury. He is in full training.

“We just need to get him 100% comfortable at competition level,” said AmaZulu’s team physio Karel du Toit.

His return to training is positive news for Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambga who will need the strongest team to face Group G favourites DRC in back to back matches mid next month.

The AmaZulu forward is one of several key players who failed to make the squad for the clash against Congo Brazzaville due to injury.

Belgium-based midfielder Marvellous Nakamba, defender Costa Nhamoinesu as well as strikers Nyasha Mushekwi and Tino Kadewere all did not make it for the last match owing to injuries.

Chidzambga is optimistic about the return of most of them ahead of the crucial matches.

The Warriors travel to Kinshasa on October 10, before hosting DRC in Harare three days later, in two matches that could shape the destiny of the campaign.

Zimbabwe lead the group with four points, the same as DRC who are in second position because of an inferior goal difference.

The Warriors overcame Liberia 3-0 in the opening match of the campaign last year before managing a 1-1 draw away to Congo Brazzaville last weekend with Khama Billiat scoring the precious goal-a bye product of a three men move that involved Evans Rusike and skipper Knowledg.

DRC defeated Congo Brazzaville 3-1 last year, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Liberia last Sunday.

Congo Brazzaville and Liberia have a point each, with two teams from the group qualifying for the biennial finals to be hosted by Cameroon next year.

Hopes are also pinned on right back Tendayi Darikwa as well as left back Adam Chicksen securing Zimbabwean passports that will enable them to play for the Warriors.

Like this: Like Loading...