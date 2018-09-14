The trio of batsmen Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have all returned to the Zimbabwe national cricket team set up after they were named in squads that will tour South Africa and Bangladesh from the end of this month.

BY Kevin Mapasure

Sikandar Raza, who has been battling to get a central contract with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) after he was denied one for the new season, has not been included in the squads that will tour both countries.

He fell out with ZC following his refusal to take part in the T20 tri series against Australia and Pakistan earlier this year preferring to play in a Global T20 tournament in Canada.

The all-rounder cancelled his contract with ZC before it had run its course. His bid for a new one has been met with resistance, though he has taken up the matter with the organisation’s board.

Raza misses out together with the injured Graeme Cremer, but the duo of Solomon Mire and Kyle Jarvis have returned from injuries that saw them miss out on the last series against Pakistan.

Taylor, Williams and Ervine withdrew their services over ZC’s late payment of salaries, allowances and bonuses and they all missed the Australia and Pakistan tours.

ZC selectors yesterday named four squads for the three match One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa, the T20 series against the same team, the ODI series against Bangladesh as well as one for the Test series in the same country.

Solomon Mire features in all of the limited overs squads but has been overlooked for the Test series, as has been Elton Chigumbura.

Brian Chari, Ryan Burl and Regis Chakabva will miss out on all the limited overs action but will travel for the Test series in Bangladesh.

Batsmen Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, skipper Hamilton Masakadza as well as bowlers Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara and Brandon Mavuta feature in all the squads.

Chamu Chibhabha and Chris Mpofu have only been picked for the three match T20 series in South Africa.

In South Africa Zimbabwe will play the Proteas in three ODIs on September 30, October 3 and October 6 while the T20 series falls on October 9, 12 and 14.

Their tour to Bangladesh will begin with a warm up match on October 19.

The first competitive match will be the ODI on October 21 followed by two other matches of the same format on the 24th and 26th.

Two tests are scheduled with the first taking place between November 3-7 while the second and final will be played in Dhaka on 11-15 November.

Squads

Zimbabwe ODI squad for South Africa tour: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chatara

Zimbabwe T20I squad for South Africa tour: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Neville Madziva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Christopher Mpofu, Chamu Chibhabha, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara

Zimbabwe ODI squad for Bangladesh tour: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara, Cephas Zhuwao

Zimbabwe Test squad for Bangladesh tour: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara

