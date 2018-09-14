POPULAR South African musician Penelope Jane Dunlop — popularly known as PJ Powers or Thandeka (pictured) — says she is committed to charity works, throwing her weight for a one-year storytelling project themed Dare to Dream, after she partnered Miss Albinism Trust Zimbabwe and South Africa’s Khulisa Social Solutions.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The Jabulani hitmaker, who departs today, staged two performances in Victoria Falls on September 8 and in Harare on Wednesday as part of the fundraising initiative for people with albinism launched on Wednesday night.

The partnership is aimed at inspiring people living with albinism to embrace their unique identity through storytelling and resilience development in order to improve their well-being.

In an Interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday the Mzansi singer said Zimbabweans have shown much resilience that has made her want to broaden her platform in the partnership, which will not only work with people with albinism, but various marginalised groups.

“People know me as a performer and entertainer, but this is something that I have always wanted to do.

I have been blessed so much in my life and all I wanted is to give back to the community and Khulisa availed that platform for me with this project,” she said.

“This is beyond just any other charity case that I have worked on as PJ Powers, as it goes beyond that.

It has allowed me to see the worth of my services and I am throwing off the entertainment hat and be part of the details and take my worth in this project to another level”.

PJ Powers, who shared the stage with local singer Silent Nqo at the Harare concert, said she was pleased with the latter’s level of talent.

“I have never seen such a remarkable talent and plans are for us to work and record something at the MMX Studios here in Zimbabwe because there was a connection — something that in my life-long career had only happened once and I am definitely going to work with the young man,” she said.

South Africa-based Zimbabwean business mogul Joseph Busha said he was honoured to be playing a role together with PJ Powers in trying to demystify albinism.

“This initiative is awesome and I give it my 100% support. We belong together as we are one people and one love.

Through love, (and) understanding each other we can conquer anything in the world,” he said.

“The movement under #OneLove must play its role in making people accept albinism.

There is nothing that makes us different and it’s not the colour of the skin.

Let’s not discriminate; we are one people.

“They love us (albinos) and it’s us who don’t love them.

They are at peace with who they are.”

Like this: Like Loading...